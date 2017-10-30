Monday, October 30, 2017
No Loyalty Among Trumpkins
Not that I think being loyal to the mob boss is an admirable quality, but it is no surprise that these backstabbing mercenaries can't wait to squeal on each other. One fascinating (if at times a bit too much of a diversion) thing about this administration generally is how it seemed like most of them spent all their time talking to journalists about how everybody else was horrible. That weirdly seems to have quieted down, a bit, lately, though whether that's Kelly's influence or the sudden realization that shit was about to get real I do not know. In any case, none of them have any loyalty, even to Trump. Would you go to jail longer than necessary for that guy?
by Atrios at 11:45