No True Conservatives

One problem with political discourse is that the media lets conservatives run away from conservatism the instant it becomes unpopular. The Trump agenda is gibberish because he knows nothing about nothing, but it is still, in its broad outlines, conservative. George Bush was like Conservative Jesus until he became unpopular and then suddenly he was an apostate.
At its root is that conservatism is, mostly, Cleek's Law - against whatever liberals are for, updated daily. True for the riffraff, at least, but the Great Conservative Thinkers like Jonah Goldberg shouldn't be able to get away with this dodge.