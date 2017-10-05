Thursday, October 05, 2017
On Teevee
Nobody asks anymore. Being a random blogger isn't quite as sexy as it used to be. But the truth is I am glad nobody asks me to be on teevee anymore. Doing radio and TV usually doesn't pay and it takes a lot of time. Especially teevee, of course, because you have to comb your hair, but even radio takes a lot of time. One teevee show asked me to audition to be a regular once. It probably would have paid if I had been judged to be good, but I didn't like the host and I couldn't imagine running this sucky blog and doing a teevee show regularly. This is not a hard job, but it does take a lot of time (not hard time, but time) and I do put in the time. It is not always obvious! But I do.
by Atrios at 09:30