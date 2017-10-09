Only Republicans Can Save Us, But They Won't

They don't have to remove Trump from office to make things harder for him. They can block his "agenda" (he doesn't really have one, mostly, but whatever he happens to want that day). They can revoke the goddamn AUMF. They can chip away around the edges of his executive authority the way they always did with Obama (Guantanamo is still open, guys). They can be in open revolt about everything he does.
They won't.
And regarding Corker: for the kids, WWIII isn't code for renewed trench warfare in Flanders. It's code for nuclear annihilation of civilization. As long as they get their tax cuts first, I guess.