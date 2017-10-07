WASHINGTON (AP) — Just 24 percent of Americans believe the country is heading in the right direction after a tumultuous stretch for President Donald Trump that included the threat of war with North Korea, stormy complaints about hurricane relief and Trump’s equivocating about white supremacists. That’s a 10-point drop since June, according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
The decline in optimism about the nation’s trajectory is particularly pronounced among Republicans. In June, 60 percent of Republicans said the country was headed in the right direction; now it’s just 44 percent.
Saturday, October 07, 2017
Progress
As I keep saying, I get that people like Trumpism (mostly horrible people, but I still get it) but I do not get how people like the man himself, especially after watching him be president for so many months. I can see perceiving his campaign as just a performance and imagining that there was some competence underneath the belligerent showmanship (a narrative many in the media regularly pushed - hey there "pivot"), but eventually the reality of his presidenting should sink in.
by Atrios at 11:18