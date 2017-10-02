This country will never ban guns. I will never convince anybody that we should. It is baked into our constitution and our politics. Mass shooting events are newsworthy but they are just a statistical blip (not for the victims and their families, I am not being cold). Guns kill people.
If we took all the guns away (and when I am your benevolent dictator, I will) there would be fewer gun deaths (murders and suicides). Maybe the right to own guns is important for FREEDUM. I don't think so. But that people deny that having more around causes more deaths enrages me.