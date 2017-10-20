Somehow We Didn't Get Rich

I know that most of you hate my taste in music. I don't care about that. And, yes, sometimes I am just trolling. But sometimes I am not. Usually I am just trying to promote stuff I really like. It's sad that there is a lot of brilliant stuff happening that will never provide the financial rewards necessary to keep it going for people. There are a few superstar acts, but otherwise nobody makes any money anymore. I am one of those weirdos who still buys music instead of streaming it (I do a bit of that, too, but I buy what I like).
Even those who manage to make a living at it for awhile probably have to pack it in and find something else to do one day. The transition from rock star to store clerk is probably a bit difficult.
Posting videos most of you hate has always been my small attempt to provide some exposure to bands I like. Some of them are good! Be nice.