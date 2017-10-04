The Daddy Parties

One of the deeply embedded myths is that conservatives are more responsible than liberals. I am not familiar with the coverage of politics of every country in the world, but I see this in the coverage of the politics of every country that I pay attention to. Liberals are irresponsible Utopians promising unicorns, and conservative are hard-headed realists. The leftist parties can be awful and corrupt (and often are, especially at the local level) but there's zero reason to think that leftists policies are more Utopian than conservative ones. The free market fairy is a myth.
Trump, Theresa May, Macron, Rajoy, and the decade of Austerity should change this narrative (and Obama, the other way, a little bit at least). But it never changes.