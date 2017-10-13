Zinke rode to work on horseback on his first day in office and displays animal heads on his wood-paneled office walls. For a while, he kept a glass-case display of hunting knives but was asked to remove them because of security risks, according to people familiar with the decision.
He has commissioned commemorative coins with his name on them to give to staff and visitors, but the cost to taxpayers is unclear. Zinke’s predecessors and some other Cabinet secretaries have coins bearing agency seals, but not personalized ones.
Friday, October 13, 2017
These Are Strange People
Birds of a feather flock together, blahblahblah, but I don't get how people like this manage to find each other.
by Atrios at 09:29