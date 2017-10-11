Back when the DNC was in town all the Very Important People (you know, elite journalists), complained endlessly that it was extremely difficult to get their Ubers back from the convention when it was over to travel the 4.5 miles or so back into Center City. For some reason they had this idea that 20,000 people leaving a place simultaneously can, logistically, catch a taxi all at once without any hassle.
We have a lovely little subway that was all stacked up with extra trains, as there always are after events in the arenas/stadiums to take them back but they wanted their magic Uber rides.
Just think. You cannot possibly get that many people into cars quickly. It just can't be done.
Also, too, self-driving taxis.