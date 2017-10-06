We Do Love Our Children

A south Georgia grand jury indicted Worth County Sheriff Jeff Hobby on Tuesday for sexual battery, false imprisonment and violation of oath of office after he ordered a school-wide search of hundreds of high school students. Deputies allegedly touched girls vaginas and breasts and groped boys in their groin area during the search at the Worth County High School April 14.
Two of Hobby’s deputies were also indicted Tuesday in connection with the case.
The controversial search drew national attention because of how the body search of students was conducted under the guise of a drug search, but produced no drugs or arrests.
I just don't understand how people think this stuff is ok.
