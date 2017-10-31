What The Fuck Do You Think A Propaganda Network Is For

I'll allow that their Trump coverage has notched it up a bit, but only a bit.
Some employees at Fox News were left embarrassed and humiliated by their network's coverage of the latest revelations in special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election meddling, according to conversations CNN had with several individuals placed throughout the network.
"I'm watching now and screaming," one Fox News personality said in a text message to CNN as the person watched their network's coverage. "I want to quit."