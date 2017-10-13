What's It All About Then

I'm stealing this basic point from someone on twitter (but I forget who, sorry), which is that for Democrats, sexual harassment and assault are...bad. Republicans don't care. So for them the Weinstein issue is just a lol libturds are big hypocrites. You say you don't like rape, but here's a liberal who is an accused rapist! hypocrites!!@@!!!!!@!!@
Reporters don't understand this, so they think the right is genuinely outraged about sexual assault. They aren't. They just think lol hypocrites!!!
They are strange people.