Bored You Are

The news serves to stoke speculation that Waymo isn’t too far from launching some kind of commercial service. Earlier this week, it showed off the fact that its cars no longer require safety drivers, at least in some carefully managed conditions. As a result, it’s thought that the firm may soon expand its ongoing trials with real families near Phoenix, Arizona, into some kind of safety-driver-free commercial venture.
When asked about the timing of such a move by Wired earlier this week, Waymo CEO John Krafcik would say only that “we’re really close.”
so...close...