Tuesday, November 07, 2017
Confess Your Unpopular Opinion
The Obamacare "mandate" is unnecessary and to the extent that it is necessary (it isn't) it's too toothless anyway. Make the carrot sweet enough and you don't need the stick. All the panicking about "destabilizing markets" (does anyone who says this even know what it means?) is silly. Most people will buy health insurance if you make it decent enough and affordable enough. The ones who won't are the people who are flaking on life generally (Not judging, people flake on life for various reasons sometimes. Life is a pain in the ass!). They're the people who neglect to file their taxes. Its supposed necessity comes from people who are privileged enough to not get that "not having health insurance" is a big enough stick for most people.
by Atrios at 12:12