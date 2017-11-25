Not all gun nuts are the same. I think most people who carry regularly have vigilante fantasies about killing black people, but that isn't true of everyone who carries regularly. For the ones who don't have vigilante fantasies, what are they scared of? I mean, I live in a scary urban hellhole and Mrs. A is allowed outside at night by herself. That's a jokey way of saying... I don't feel unsafe in the kind of place which is supposed to be unsafe. The people who carry on their visit to the local Wal-Mart, or wherever, what is that about?