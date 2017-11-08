Wednesday, November 08, 2017

Ed Gillespie - Unperson

I try to resist commenting on all the tweetenings but:



Someone should tell Trump that once they get their tax cuts (if they do), it's over. Republicans aren't that stupid. They know how Trump treats people. If the tax cuts for the idle rich pass (that's all they care about), they will have no reason to play nice anymore.

I don't expect them to all became crusading Democrats for justice or anything, but they just won't give a shit.
by Atrios at 10:30