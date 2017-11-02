Mayor Kenney is set to announce that the city is taking back its public schools — and is promising to pay for them.
In an address to City Council planned for Thursday morning, the mayor will outline the end of the state-dominated School Reform Commission and a path to local control of the Philadelphia School District by July 1, administration officials confirmed Wednesday night. He will also pledge to have the city cover much of the $1 billion deficit the school system is projecting over five years.
City control won't necessarily be magically better, but at least there will be local accountability.