Genius, Forged in the Fires of Genius, By A Genius

WASHINGTON — The new Republican tax proposal is arguably the pinnacle of Paul D. Ryan’s legislative career, the culmination of years spent in the wonky trenches of conservative think tanks and esoteric congressional budget and tax debates.
It could be a legacy-defining achievement for Mr. Ryan, the self-proclaimed “policy guy” who only reluctantly took the helm of the House in 2015 and found himself in that most political of positions as speaker. It could also be a colossal disaster that imperils Republican control of the House, threatens Mr. Ryan’s reputation and position and leaves his party without a noteworthy legislative achievement despite control of Congress and the White House.
