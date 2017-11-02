George Bush Was Bad

And I am mad that so many people have the memory of fruit flies. George Bush was really really bad. The Bush administration was really really bad. Lots of bad things happened. He said a few good things after 9/11 (he did! I always gave him credit for that) and then decided to go kill a bunch of Muslims just because he wanted to be a War Preznit. We tortured some folks. A million people died.
I have no doubt that the Trump era could end up being much much worse. But we aren't there yet. Not even close.