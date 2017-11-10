Gross Conversations

Given that being placed on a sex offender list can follow you for the rest of your life (it's a life sentence, just not in prison), I actually think we should have a bit of a public conversation of what statutory rape laws should be. I don't have strong opinions on this, but they vary by state and Romeo-and-Juliet (a gross term) exceptions don't exist everywhere. I'm not sure a high school senior having sex with a high school sophomore should get him on a sex offender list for life, and I'm also not sure that whatever the appropriateness of such a relationship that sophomore should find herself a witness for the prosecution about her boyfriend because her parents got angry. Parents get angry about their daughters (especially) having sex. Also, too, they get really angry about interracial relationships.
But whatever the legal framework is, 30something guys trying to get it on with 14 year olds is...well, fucking gross.