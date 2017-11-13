Hatch, McConnell, and Collins Walk Into A Bar

Ok not really, but all 3 said that Moore should go. But he's on the ballot and supposedly can't be removed (I realize Calvinball is always possible, but that's the way it is now). One can expect Collins to do the right thing once every 40 times, but not the other two. Given the way that Moore's opponent is polling, he could win outright even in a 2 person race and while people do occasionally win write-in campaigns (Hi Senator Murkowski), that's a pretty big gamble. The stuff they think (or know) is about to come out about Moore must be bad...