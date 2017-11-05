I Think More Criticism Is Better

There seems to be a "don't criticize the Democrats" rule these days (no I am not talking about Brazile). But, really, someone needs to criticize before they spend your campaign donations on this shit.
"We need to keep Virginia's growing by teaming up with business to provide vocational training and apprencticeships for jobs that are available right now..."
The inspiring message of the state paying for job training for companies who no longer want to pay for it and who claim that there's a labor shortage so they don't have to raise wages ( the unemployment rate in Virginia is 3.8%. Lack of jobs isn't the problem).