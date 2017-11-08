Just A Little More Time

I almost think the Tories are waiting until their polls hit rock bottom so they can call a snap election and just RUN AWAY.
The British government has less than a month to make a concession on the Brexit bill in order to guarantee launching trade talks in December, the Guardian understands.
Senior officials in Brussels say talks have stalled since Theresa May’s Florence speech and warn the EU will find it difficult to agree to trade talks at a December summit unless the prime minister offers more on the Brexit divorce settlement.