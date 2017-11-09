Keep Fucking That Chicken

Normally people who get 25% of the vote are dismissed as cranks, not featured in a piece about a "divided city." But our local newspaper which thinks rich suburbanites who run the city assigned this piece to somebody. Yes, yes, the suburban "Great Northeast," the home to white flighters before we even had the term "white flight" voted differently than the rest of the city. They always do. In this particular case they voted for a candidate who got TWENTY FIVE PERCENT OF THE VOTE so they deserve the emphasis.