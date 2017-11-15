Laws Are Different For Important People

Global banks should be able to continue to transfer workers between the UK and EU member states after Brexit, David Davis has told an audience of City workers.
In an emollient private speech at the London headquarters of Swiss bank UBS on Tuesday, the Brexit secretary sought to reassure financial institutions that the government hopes to negotiate a deal with Brussels that would allow City firms to move senior staff in and out of the UK.
Bankers, MPs, their families, their friends, anyone who can get their MP on their cell phone, rich people, their friends, ...