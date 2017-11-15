Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Laws Are Different For Important People

Of course after Brexit ends free movement, the rights sorts of people won't have their free movement curtailed. The appropriate Visas will be handed out like candy to the rich and well-connected.

Global banks should be able to continue to transfer workers between the UK and EU member states after Brexit, David Davis has told an audience of City workers.

In an emollient private speech at the London headquarters of Swiss bank UBS on Tuesday, the Brexit secretary sought to reassure financial institutions that the government hopes to negotiate a deal with Brussels that would allow City firms to move senior staff in and out of the UK.

Bankers, MPs, their families, their friends, anyone who can get their MP on their cell phone, rich people, their friends, ...
