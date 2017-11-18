Saturday, November 18, 2017

LOL We'll Just Say It's Free The IRS Will Never Figure It Out

Area reporter doesn't know how benefits taxation works.




I am sure there would be some creative accounting to try to minimize the tax burden for students with tuition waivers, but once the IRS decides that a benefit is taxable... it is. You can't just say "this incredibly valuable thing we provide is actually free because we don't charge!!!" They'll find a way to put a number on it, and it will be taxable.

The IRS is very good at closing "loopholes" for the 99%.
by Atrios at 14:00