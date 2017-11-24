Make A Liar Tell The Truth

“We're ordering tremendous amounts of new equipment -we’re at $700bn for the military,” he said. “The Navy, I can tell you, we’re ordering ships, with the Air Force, I can tell you we’re ordering a lot of planes, in particular the F-35 fighter jet, which is like almost like an invisible fighter."
Mr Trump said he asked “the Air Force guys” about the abilities of the plane.
“They said, well, sir, you can't see it. I said but in a fight. You know, in a fight, like I watch on the movies. The fight, they’re fighting. How good is this,” he added.
“They say, well, it wins every time because the enemy cannot see it. Even if it’s right next to them, it can't see it. I said that helps. That’s a good thing."
That he was talking about this to the Coast Guard is only the 10th dumbest thing here...