MOAAARRR GUNS EVERYWHERE

One "amusing" thing about our ridiculous gun non-debate is that the people who are most likely to call for more guns everywhere all the time are the same people who defend "stop and frisk" policies.
What are stop and frisk policies for? I mean, what are you going to find on a person? The stolen Ice Princess Diamond? You might find guns or drugs. That's it.
Basically, these people think white people should own guns and it should be illegal for black people to own guns. You'd have to be nuts to be a black person and open carry even where it's legal, because someone (cop or not) will kill you.