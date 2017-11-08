Categorizing things as "acceptable" and "unacceptable" racism is a bit gross, because it acknowledges the reality that a lot of racism is acceptable in our woke society, but I long thought that antisemitism was the line that could not be crossed. Somehow everyone has forgotten that Nazis were dedicated to exterminating (yes, exterminating) Jews. Go ahead publish yet another dapper Nazi profile you fucking assholes.
(None of this is ok, but at least when there are lines you think there are limits. Apparently not.)