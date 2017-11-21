In an exclusive interview, Ireland’s foreign minister said his country still has a veto - and is prepared to use it.
Simon Coveney told the Standard that trade talks will not be allowed to begin until the UK also agrees to maintain the open border between the Republic and Northern Ireland.
He said: “Anybody who thinks that just because the financial settlement issue gets resolved […] that somehow Ireland will have a hand put on the shoulder and be told, ‘Look, it’s time to move on.’ Well, we’re not going to move on.”
No Solution
The thing about the Irish border is issue is that...I haven't actually seen a solution. I don't think anyone has one. Other than just not having a border, of course, which...
by Atrios at 10:10