More than 168,000 people have flown or sailed out of Puerto Rico to Florida since the hurricane, landing at airports in Orlando, Miami and Tampa, and the port in Fort Lauderdale. Nearly half are arriving in Orlando, where they are tapping their networks of family and friends. An additional 100,000 are booked on flights to Orlando through Dec. 31, county officials said. Large numbers are also settling in the Tampa, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach areas.
Saturday, November 18, 2017
Nobody Knows In America
Anecdotally (all I got) people from Puerto Rico are also coming to Philly in large numbers (there's a pretty big Puerto Rican community here already). I get disaster capitalism, but I don't really understand the endgame of it there right now.
by Atrios at 10:00