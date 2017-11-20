Monday, November 20, 2017
Peak Car
Aside from my general "not going to work" perspective, I don't get the people who think that self-driving cars will somehow make car commutes better. There's still the peak driving problem, and even optimistic scenarios about the entire fleet being self-driving cars being able to increase highway capacity and improve the flow of cars, a 30% increase of capacity on the 405 ain't gonna help much. In addition, I'm not sure how "no one will need to own their own car"is compatible with "most people commute at the same time." Cars are big. We have this thing called rush hour. Self-driving cars aren't going to change that even if they work, which they won't.
