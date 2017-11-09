Thursday, November 09, 2017
Quiet
As a resident of the urban hellhole I am often fascinated how suburban NIMBYs describe their neighborhoods as "quiet." This is mostly code, of course, but they believe it. To them "the city" is the noisy fun park they visit and they don't get that most people in Philly don't live in center city condos (which are also mostly quiet even if the street below isn't). They live in residential rowhouse neighborhoods. My street is completely quiet. My bedroom even faces the street (I have other bedrooms that don't) and it's 99% quiet. Occasionally a car goes by. If I switched to a back bedroom I would never hear a thing.
by Atrios at 12:30