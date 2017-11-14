Tuesday, November 14, 2017
Rehab
How many of the men taken down in our new - and likely brief - window of little tolerance for workplace harassment and worse will fail upwards, or at least sidewise, in the not too distant future? One can debate what the appropriate length of moral ostracism is for people, but many of them likely didn't deserve, relatively speaking, their level of success in the first place. I mean, I guess Brett Ratner made bank directing those Rush Hour movies, but mostly he's been successful as a producer which is usually just code for "invested in a movie." Steve Mnuchin's done well as a producer, too. It isn't different than picking stocks. It might make you rich, but doesn't mean you're a creative genius. Mostly it means you had money to invest, or knew people whose money you could invest.
by Atrios at 13:05