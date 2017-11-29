As much as Trump wants to be loved, he obviously has a broken personality that makes him be able to resist just deliberately pissing everybody off. It is so easy for a Republican president to be reasonably popular. It's almost impossible to really piss off Republian voters (you just have to own the libs every now and then and they're happy), and Dem voters tend to want to believe they're above it all and transpartisan and all that. That doesn't get you to 70% approval, but it gets you 50% or so. Add in the media wanting to declare that Trump is a wise philosopher king every time he manages to read a teleprompter and you get a few more points.
Unless the economy goes to hell or similar, it's easy.