Wednesday, November 22, 2017
The Mark Halperin Decade
Halperin was horrible as I wrote here (and many other times, he was like the Muse of this humble Blog), but the real question is why it took his downfall to for this narrative to be accepted. Halperin (and Mike Allen after him) was the personification of the basic lefty critique of "the liberal media" which was that they weren't liberal and that they were fucking horrible in the ways we described, aside from whatever the basic ideological leanings. Everyone hated Mark, apparently, but no one ever pointed it out except assholes like me. I don't say this to pat myself on the back, I say this to point out that liberalish critiques of the "liberal media" are completely ignored. Occam's razor suggests a reason.
by Atrios at 09:00