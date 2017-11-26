Sunday, November 26, 2017
There Was A Joke And I Can't Remember It
I am mad that I can't remember it. It was funny! It was something like "The Nazis aren't like Elvis. Nobody is into them because of their early stuff." But it was funnier than that because it was a better and more obvious example than Elvis. But this is the point. In 1930s Germany (and elsewhere) you might have been into the Nazis for their cool films and uniforms and not entirely offensive nationalism (which is valid, to a point), etc. I'm not minimizing the early Nazi supporters. They were bad! But they weren't necessarily "put all the Jews to death" bad. If you're into Nazis today - not fascism, not racism, but Nazis - you're into exterminating 6 million people in dedicated industrial death camps.
by Atrios at 09:49