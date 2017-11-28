Tuesday, November 28, 2017

This Never Happens

The Post did the right thing, of course, but cynical me says they only did the right thing because the woman is a "nobody."



Ambinder is correct, but when does this happen? I mean, it never happens. It really *never happens*. It's one of my pet peeves so I pay attention. Years ago back when I was a young and beautiful blogger a journalist made the claim to me that sources don't lie because if they did journalists would burn them. I don't claim to have a a perfect memory, but how often have journalists burned sources over lies? Hilariously the only one I remember is Howie Kurtz burning Ann Coulter.
by Atrios at 07:37