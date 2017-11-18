Tiny Eschaton

Got the blue screen of death today. Exciting! My computer won't boot. I have no idea where a recovery disk is (or if it would work). It's amazing how much human suffering is caused to prevent software piracy (I think if I learn the right spell - microsoftfuckyouassholesius- I might be able to download one). Only a few not backedup files I sorta want but my life will go on without them and even if I can't rescue the machine I can probably figure out how to pull them off the drive.
Fortunately my 10+ year old netbook still works. Well, the battery is shot but otherwise. Yay Acer! It's just really really tiny...