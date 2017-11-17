Friday, November 17, 2017
What About My Gardner
You have to be a bit, well, stupid, to not get that tourism makes it easy for most people to get into this country and that overstaying your tourist visa is trivial. You just, you know, stay. OK if you want to reduce work visa of all kinds. I don't think that's smart, but at least it's a policy choice. We can make those choices. I guess we could ban tourist visas (and the visa-free reciprocity Americans assume they have until they don't - good luck going to Brazil!), but otherwise people come into this country and some people stay and some people make lives and some people have children and 20 years later a nuclear missile hits Fox and Friends. OK I made that last part up.
