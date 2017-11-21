What Do You Think Happens In A War

This could be applied to basically every hawkish US foreign policy endeavor, but assuming that some of their proponents are well-meaning and not just on the boards of arms dealers, what exactly do people think happens when you start arming people to blow other people up or start blowing them up yourself? Either you're encouraging one side to turn the other side into rubble, or you're just aiming for some scaled up version of "an armed society is a polite society." Give everyone weapons and hope this means they don't use them.
Nobody could have predicted...