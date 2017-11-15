A few days later, she says, she was in trigonometry class at Gadsden High when she was summoned to the principal’s office over the intercom in her classroom. She had a phone call.
“I said ‘Hello?’” Richardson recalls. “And the male on the other line said, ‘Gena, this is Roy Moore.’ I was like, ‘What?!’ He said, ‘What are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m in trig class.’ ”
Wednesday, November 15, 2017
You Young People Just Don't Get It
Back in the day, if you were creeping on a high school girl you had to call the school to track her down. There just wasn't any other way to do it. You couldn't find her facebook or instagram or snapchat, you just had to call the principal's office and try to get her on the phone. That was the only way.
by Atrios at 21:15