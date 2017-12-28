Every year my resolution is to read more books. 24 is my basic goal. 2 a month! Not hard! I rarely manage. This year I did!
The Sellout
Starter for Ten
The Goldfinch
Last Night In Montreal
A Landing on the Sun
The Lowland
The Interpreter
My Name is Lucy Barton
Everything I Never Told You
The Miniaturist
The Stockholm Octavo
Major Pettigrew's Last Stand
Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime
Lincoln in the Bardo
Shift
Old Filth
NW
The Peppered Moth
The Underground Railroad
Colorless Tsukuru Tazaki and His Years of Pilgrimage
The Girl in the Road
The Children's Book
The Singer's Gun
The Summer Before The War
The Moor's Account
The Man In The Wooden Hat
Dust
Little Fires Everywhere