There are hacks on both sides. Everybody cheers for their team and every political operative lies a bit. Obama lied sometimes. His press people lied sometimes (we can debate the metaphysical meaning of lie, but whatever).
But there has always (in my lifetime) been a "hack gap." Democrats (or their surrogates) just don't lie that much. Maybe Democrats are more honest people, or maybe (and more importantly) the press freaks the fuck out when they do make certain kinds of lies (some kinds of lies official Washington always tolerates). Most members of the press pretend to be unaware of this. I don't believe they are unaware of this.