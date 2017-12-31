Capitalism Can Only Be Failed

It's a somewhat fair joke about communists that they think communism has never failed because it has never been tried, but a similarly fair joke can be made about our capitalist cheerleaders. Lots of horrible things have happened under "capitalism," broadly defined, though one can always kick a bunch of things out of the definition of capitalism to make it seem better. Failures of capitalism are all due to betrayals of the ideals of capitalism. Sounds pretty familiar, really.
A lot of people in this country can't afford necessary dentistry. Half of Puerto Rico doesn't have any power...still. I blame our generous welfare system and [spins wheel] over-regulation.