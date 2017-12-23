Saturday, December 23, 2017
Cat People Got Nobody
Since it's the holiday season I can write vanity posts. I don't care about the cat vs. dog debate. Enjoy your pets! But a weird slander on cats (and therefore cat people) is that cats aren't affectionate. Sure some are assholes and some are semi-feral. If you don't give them sufficient human contact early they're probably always going to be a bit suspicious. But my little assholes bug me all day long. One insists on sleeping on my computer as I try to provide powerful blogs for you and the other one waits for me in bed every night. When I take the occasional nap it's like Christmas squared for one of them as he demands to join in the festive slumber. Frankly, I wish they were a bit less affectionate. Too much work.
