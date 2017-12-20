Gotta Give People Something To Vote For

The issue has never been annoying bernie bros who piss you off on the internet. It's the vast number of people who don't bother voting because why should they. Don't say "voter suppression" because while that matters, lots of people don't even try to vote. Their vote doesn't have to be suppressed. And arguing that team 'D' would win if only things were fair doesn't make team 'D' actually win. There are no refs calling penalties. It doesn't work like that.
"Trump sucks" might win 2018, but if Dems don't deliver than "Dems suck" will win in 2020.