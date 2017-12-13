I wonder what happened to Jeevan. He was cool and actually responded to site-specific issues. He showed up in the comments sometimes. Then he sold to, um, js-kit, and then disqus took over the world, and? I don't even know. Seems like there should be more competition in the "comment system" world but I am stupid.
But for good or bad, the limits of haloscan have given me an anxiety syndrome that I can't shake. At about 250 comments it would...not work so well. So my "oh shit I need a new post" instinct is set to about 250 comments. It's hard coming up with something to say every 250 comments.