Sunday, December 10, 2017
He Uses The Telephone. A Lot.
Obviously not the most important thing, but I think I'm going to have nightmares about all of the reports of Donald Trump calling friends and colleagues dozens of times per day just to boast about himself and his tweeting or his crowd sizes or some witticism he unleashed (they're all witty) or whatever. Can you imagine being one of those people? Like, oh fuck Donald Trump is on the phone...again... but it isn't just Donald Trump, it's President Fucking Trump so I sort of have to take the call but there's 20 minutes of my life I will never get back. Over and over and over...
by Atrios at 17:58